Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 18509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. Allianz had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

