Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.9730, with a volume of 1520937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 23.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $46,039.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,096.44. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $27,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 135,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,079.32. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,174 shares of company stock worth $603,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.