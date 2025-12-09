Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $16.19 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

