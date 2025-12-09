Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Acquires Shares of 5,564 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock

PANW opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $197.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,260,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

