Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.5% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.