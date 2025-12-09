Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,650. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

