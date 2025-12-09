Rep. Debbie Dingell Sells Off Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) recently sold shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS). In a filing disclosed on December 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Solstice Advanced Mat stock on November 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC BROKERAGE ACCOUNT – SPOUSE IRREVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Debbie Dingell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/24/2025.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 538,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,963. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -136,911.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

About Representative Dingell

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.