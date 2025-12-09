Traders Buy Large Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 278% compared to the average daily volume of 2,664 call options.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,339,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Tronox has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 15.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 375,643 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

