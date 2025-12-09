Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.20, but opened at $129.45. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $133.7250, with a volume of 938,671 shares traded.
The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
