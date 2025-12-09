Immersion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,967 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 654% compared to the typical volume of 526 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management raised its holdings in Immersion by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 98,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 44.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Immersion Trading Up 0.4%

IMMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,199. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.