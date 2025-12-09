Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,257 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 3,864 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5,733.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cronos Group Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 2,541,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Cronos Group had a net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

