Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.38. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 256,644 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Wall Street Zen cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cognyte Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.62 million, a PE ratio of -160.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

