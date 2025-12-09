Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock on November 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

About Senator Boozman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 780,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

