Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Shares of MA opened at $539.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.79. The company has a market cap of $484.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

