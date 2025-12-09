Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $3.04 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after buying an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 123.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after acquiring an additional 640,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.86. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

