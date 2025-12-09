The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE PGR opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.