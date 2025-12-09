Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 45,646 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,360,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,207,000 after buying an additional 574,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,929,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900,479 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,847,000 after purchasing an additional 385,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,292,000 after purchasing an additional 742,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,064 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler set a $85.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

