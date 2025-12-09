Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 87,732 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,732 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

