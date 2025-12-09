Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – December 8th

Cemtrex, Spring Valley Acquisition, Top Wealth Group, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range. For investors they often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Cemtrex (CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Top Wealth Group (TWG)

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

