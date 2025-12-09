Gold Fields (GFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2025 – Gold Fields had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/26/2025 – Gold Fields had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Gold Fields had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – Gold Fields is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Gold Fields is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Gold Fields had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2025 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

