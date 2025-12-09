Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. 382,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,195. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,511 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 165.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 102.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.