WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,854 Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 256,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 165,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 667,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,863,000 after acquiring an additional 376,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,979,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

