Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 986,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,252,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $171,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,959.70. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

