Q4 Earnings Estimate for TMO Issued By KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Sunday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.82 and its 200 day moving average is $487.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 245,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,854 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

