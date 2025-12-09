State Street Corp Has $8.27 Billion Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,385,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,272,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,388 shares of company stock worth $17,629,822. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,177.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,071.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,382.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,146.23.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

