Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 5,316 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

AMD opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

