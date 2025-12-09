2,509 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Tripletail Wealth Management LLC

Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 399,852 shares of company stock valued at $84,048,737 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.66.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

