Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 120,986 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,986 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.