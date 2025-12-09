Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 48,264 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2%

DUK stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

