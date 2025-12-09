iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,683.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,920,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 462,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

