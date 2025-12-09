iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after buying an additional 685,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,365. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $362.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

