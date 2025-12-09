Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

