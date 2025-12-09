Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.30.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

