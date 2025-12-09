TCI Fund Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

TCI Fund Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,826,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,086,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 8.3% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $4,188,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CP opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

