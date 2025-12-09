Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 1,128 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after acquiring an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.95.

TMO stock opened at $567.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

