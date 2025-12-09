ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded ThyssenKrupp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

