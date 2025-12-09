SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,570 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,570 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $204.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,900.90. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

