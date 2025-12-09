SVB Wealth LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Cigna Group $CI

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,426,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,339,000 after buying an additional 492,045 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.22.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

