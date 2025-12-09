London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 179,571 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 179,571 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $529,713,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,661 shares of company stock worth $27,292,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.