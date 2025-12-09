State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Micron Technology worth $6,331,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 399,852 shares of company stock worth $84,048,737 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

