London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 29,606 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,552,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after purchasing an additional 524,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day moving average is $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

