Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes $370,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $146,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,852 shares of company stock valued at $84,048,737. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ MU opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

