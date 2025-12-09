Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 524.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,563,000 after purchasing an additional 548,795 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

