Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $491.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.04 and its 200 day moving average is $515.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

