WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,791 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Dbs Bank lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.98.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

