Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 927,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 360,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$201.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.02.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

