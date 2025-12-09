Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

