Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 17,360 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cameco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

