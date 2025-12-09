Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 5,649 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

