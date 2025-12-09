Intrepid Family Office LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Intrepid Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,119.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,031.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.34. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

